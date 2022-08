HUNTINGTON, N.Y. (PIX11) – A PSEG Long Island subcontractor clipping trees around utility lines on Park Avenue in Huntington Station fell about 20 feet from his bucket truck and died on Tuesday, police said.

Edis Rene Maldonado, 40, of Copiague, was in the extended truck when he fell around 1:55 p.m. According to officials, he was taken to the hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

OSHA arrived at the scene to investigate. OSHA did not immediately respond to a request for comment.