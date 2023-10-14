NORTH BABYLON, N.Y. (PIX11) – A U.S. Postal Service mail carrier was out working on Long Island Friday when he was robbed of his key that’s used to unlock mailboxes, police said.

The robbery happened in North Babylon around 3:30 p.m., according to the Suffolk County Police Department.

The Postal Service worker was in his truck after grabbing mail from a mailbox located at the corner of Hughes Lane and Miller Avenue when the robber came up and demanded he hand over the arrow key that opens mailboxes in the North Babylon area, police said.

The robber reached into his hooded sweatshirt and gestured like he had a gun, according to police. The mail carrier complied and handed over the key.

The robber drove away in a light blue car northbound on Miller Avenue towards Sylvan Road, police said. The robber hasn’t been arrested.

Anyone with information is asked to call First Squad detectives at 631-854-8152.

