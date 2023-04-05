BRENTWOOD, N.Y. (PIX11) — A man died after his car was rear-ended by an unlicensed driver on Long Island early Wednesday morning, authorities said.

Taron Smith, 31, was driving his Ford box truck when he crashed into the back of Brandon Gillespie’s Jeep on the eastbound Long Island Expressway in Brentwood at around 12:45 a.m., police said. Gillespie, 36, died at the scene, police said.

Smith was arrested and charged with aggravated unlicensed operation of a motor vehicle and was given multiple traffic summonses, according to police. It wasn’t immediately clear if Smith had similar charges on his record.



