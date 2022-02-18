Uniondale man arrested for pointing loaded gun at responding officer

David Debose is accused of pointing a loaded gun at a Nassau County officer. (Credit: NCPD)

ROOSEVELT, N.Y. (PIX11) — A man is facing charges including attempted murder after allegedly pointing a gun at an officer during an attempted traffic stop Thursday, police said Friday.

The suspect, David Debose, was driving a blue 2014 Hyundai southbound on Park Avenue in Roosevelt when officers noticed he had a defective headlight, the Nassau County Police Department said. When officers attempted to stop Debose, he allegedly refused and fled toward Valdur Court.

Eventually, police said Debose left the vehicle and attempted to run away on foot. Officers caught up to Debose as he was trying to jump over a fence — that’s when he turned and allegedly pointed a 45-caliber pistol at one officer’s chest.

Debose allegedly threw the weapon down and tried to continue his escape, but officers were able to catch and arrest him, police said.

The loaded pistol was recovered at the scene, police said.

