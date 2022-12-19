NASSAU (PIX11) — A student at Uniondale High School was repeatedly stabbed on Monday afternoon, Nassau County Police Commissioner Patrick Ryder said.

The victim, believed to be 17 or 18, was outside where the buses pick students up around 2:45 p.m., police said. The alleged stabber, who is a student at another school, and the victim got into a fight.

One of the teens knocked the other off of a bike, Ryder said. It wasn’t immediately clear which teen was knocked off a bike. The two fought and the Uniondale student was stabbed in the neck, back and stomach.

Security workers rushed over and the alleged stabber fled on a bike, police said. The victim, who was treated on scene, was taken to a hospital for further aid. As of Monday evening he was taken out of intensive care.

Police apprehended the alleged stabber on his way home after a short foot chase. He has not been publicly identified. It appears there’s some kind of a relationship between the two teens, Ryder said.

It remained unclear Monday how the suspect came onto the Uniondale campus. Police said it will be part of ongoing investigation.

Parents at the school were notified, Dr. Monique Darrisaw-Akil, superintendent of Uniondale Schools, said.

“Please know that the Uniondale School District has a zero-tolerance policy for instances of violent or aggressive behavior of any kind,” Darrisaw-Akil said. “We are cooperating with law enforcement in its investigation and will take all action determined appropriate with those students involved in this incident. Please be assured the well-being of our students is our number one priority, and we are actively working to review our safety measures and protocols.”