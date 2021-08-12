U.S. Navy’s tall ships dock in Freeport

FREEPORT, NY — The U.S. Navy’s tall ships have docked at the Nautical Mile in Freeport, Long Island.

The more than 20-year-old tradition was placed on hold last year because of the pandemic. Now the village is gearing up to celebrate the future naval officers and offer residents an opportunity to meet them, a​nd tour the 50-foot-tall vessels.

The Nautical Mile is one of Long Island’s most popular tourist attractions with thousands of visitors from across the region year-round, But this weekend, the village is bringing back the summer tradition, and Freeport Mayor Robert Kenndy says they’re making up for lost times.

The village of Freeport will provide food, transportation, hotel, recreation and other activities this weekend for the seamen in training. This occasion not only benefits the future naval officers, but it also provides local businesses in the area an added boost.

The US Tall Ships will remain anchored all weekend along The Freeport Nautical Esplanade before these midshipmen set sail at high tide for Maryland on Sunday.

