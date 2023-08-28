LONG ISLAND, N.Y. (PIX11) — Two women are accused of abandoning a cat on a Long Island road last month, authorities said Monday.

A good Samaritan caught Jillian Fitzpatrick, 43, and Janine Albrecht,69, leaving the 6-year-old feline named Rocky on South Denver Avenue in Bay Shore on July 10 at around 4 p.m., according to the Suffolk County SPCA. The street was close to a building that used to be an animal shelter but shut down several years ago, authorities said.

The good Samaritan called the SCPA and has been taking care of Rocky, who is missing an eye, officials said.

Fitzpatrick and Albrecht were arrested on Sunday and charged with abandonment and conspiracy for abandoning, according to the SPCA.