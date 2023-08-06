LONG ISLAND, N.Y. (PIX11) — Two people were injured when a boat exploded in a Long Island bay Saturday evening, police said.

Authorities said the boat, a 2003 Sea Ray Sundancer, stalled in Smithtown Bay at around 6 p.m. and exploded shortly after the owner, Robert Scarth, 54, tried to restart it.

The owner’s wife, Linda Scarth, 53, was taken to the hospital with serious injuries, police said. Another passenger, Steven Brannigan, 58, suffered minor injuries.

The owner and another passenger were not injured, police said.

The vessel was traveling from Sunken Meadow State Park to Stony Brook Marina at the time of the incident. The boat was impounded for safety reasons, police said.

Authorities said the explosion did not appear to be suspicious but the investigation is ongoing.

Mira Wassef is a digital reporter who has covered news and sports in the New York City area for more than a decade. She joined PIX11 News in 2022. See more of her work here.