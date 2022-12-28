MEDFORD, NY (PIX11) — Two police officers in Suffolk County were stabbed and a suspect was fatally shot in Medford on Wednesday evening, officials said.

The officers responded to Birchwood Road around 5 p.m. after a 911 call from a caseworker checking on residents, John Rowan, chief of detectives with the Suffolk County Police Department said. One resident there was acting violently toward another.

Police made contact with the violent man, who pulled out a knife and stabbed two officers, Rowan said. Shots were fired by one or more officers, killing the man.

One of the officers suffered a significant stab wound, police said. The officer was airlifted to a hospital.

The other officer who was stabbed was also taken to a hospital for treatment, officials said. A third wounded officer suffered minor injuries.

Suffolk County Police Benevolent Association President Noel DiGerolamo said the stabbed officers were in critical but stable condition.

“We are incredibly grateful for the outstanding care provided by Dr. Vosswinkel and the staff at Stony Brook University Medical Center,” DiGerolamo said. “We ask that all Long Islanders keep our officers in their thoughts and prayers, and God willing, they will make a full recovery from the horrific incident that took place earlier today.””

Gloria Santos, who lives nearby, said she was shocked. She always feels comfortable in the neighborhood. Santos had moved there from New York City in 2004. She said it’s a nice community.

