LONG ISLAND, N.Y. (PIX11) — Two 14-year-old boys died and two other teens were injured when an alleged drunk driver crashed into their vehicle on Long Island Wednesday night, authorities said.

Amandeep Singh, 34, was driving a Dodge Ram the wrong way when he struck the victims riding in an Alpha Romero on North Broaday in Jericho at around 10:20 p.m., police said. The 14-year-old boys were pronounced dead at the scene and the other two boys, ages 16 and 17, were hospitalized with internal injuries, police said.

Authorities said the crash caused the Romero to ricochet into a Volvo. A 46-year-old woman and a 16-year-old boy who were in the car suffered minor injuries and were treated at the scene, police said.

The Romero and the Ram were crushed in the collision, leaving tires and car parts strewn across the roadway as investigators worked the crime scene, according to a video from the wreck.

Singh was arrested and taken to the hospital with minor injuries before he was charged with aggravated vehicular homicide, vehicular manslaughter, manslaughter, leaving the scene of an auto accident with a fatality, DWI, and assault, officials said.

He is scheduled to be arraigned Thursday.