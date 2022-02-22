Twice as nice: Long Island couples tie the knot on memorable date

HEMPSTEAD, N.Y. (PIX11) — It’s no secret that weddings are a memorable experience for the couples involved. And, for more than 30 couples on Long Island, there’s an additional reason to never forget their anniversary date.

The couples all tied the knot on 2/22/22 — also known as TWOsday. Some cultures believe palindrome dates are lucky, according to the Farmer’s Almanac.

It was a busy day for Hempstead Town Clerk Kate Murray, who was on hand at the ceremonies. Normally, the city’s Town Hall would only hold about 10 weddings a day in February.

“We definitely think that this very unique, once-in-a-lifetime date … has driven a lot of couples to Hempstead Town Hall,” she said.

One groom, Nicholas Occhipinti, said he and his bride waited until TWOSday to hold their wedding.

“Today is … a very memorable date,” he said. “And this is a memorable event in our life. So, we wanted it to be significant.”

