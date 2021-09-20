Truck hits school bus on LI, injuring 6 children and 2 adults: police

Long Island

RIVERSIDE, N.Y. — A box truck collided with a school bus carrying dozens of children on Long Island, injuring six students and two adults, police said Monday.

The crash happened around 4:15 p.m. on NY-24 in Riverside, a hamlet in Southampton on the East End of Long Island.

The truck hit the back of a Riverhead Central School District bus carrying 32 children, Newsday reported.

The truck driver, Juan I. Gillen Jimenez, 42, was flown by helicopter to a hospital with serious injuries and was listed in stable condition, police said.

The bus driver and six children were also taken to the hospital for treatment of minor injuries, according to police.

The box truck was impounded at Southampton Town Police Department Headquarters for a safety check. 

No arrests have been made and the investigation remained active Monday night.

