LONG ISLAND (PIX11) — An alleged MS-13 associate accused in the slaying of four people in a wooded section of Long Island was set to appear in court on Monday.

Opening statements were scheduled for Monday in the trial Leniz Escobar, officials said. Escobar allegedly lured five young men into a wooded area. Once they were there, more than a dozen MS-13 members armed with machetes, knives and an axe allegedly attacked.

One of the five victims escaped the April 11, 2017 attack. Michael Lopez, 20; Justin Llivicura, 16; Jorge Tigre, 18 and Jefferson Villalobos, 18, were hacked, stabbed and beaten to death.

The bodies of the four victims were discovered on April 13 in a Central Islip Recreational Center Park. Villalobos was visiting New York for his spring break vacation, his family said.

All four suffered “significant trauma,” and were killed with a sharp or edged instrument, police said at the time. Former Gov. Andrew Cuomo described them as “evil, motivated assassinations.”

Several others have already been tried in the deadly attack. MS-13 member Josue Portillo was just 15 at the time of the slayings.