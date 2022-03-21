LONG ISLAND (PIX11) — The trial of an alleged MS-13 gang associate accused of luring four people to their deaths in a wooded section of Long Island nearly five years ago was set to begin Monday.

Leniz Escobar allegedly coaxed five young men into the wooded area in the Central Islip Recreational Center Park on April 11, 2017. Once they were there, more than a dozen MS-13 members carried out a savage massacre with machetes, knives, and an ax, police said.

One of the victims escaped. The bodies of the four other victims — Michael Lopez, 20; Justin Llivicura, 16; Jorge Tigre, 18 and Jefferson Villalobos, 18 — were found two days later. All four suffered “significant trauma,” and were killed with a sharp or edged instrument, police said at the time.

Opening statements were expected to begin Monday in the trial against Escobar, who was 17 at the time of the deaths. Several others have already been tried in the deadly attack. MS-13 member Josue Portillo was just 15 at the time of the slayings.

Suffolk County District Attorney Tim Sini, who was serving as police commissioner at the time of the killings, described the battle against crimes perpetrated by the MS-13 gang as a “war.” As the district attorney, Sini helped in the international takedown of MS-13 gang members, which resulted in over 200 arrests worldwide.

“This is a long-term war, and make no mistake about it, it’s a war,” he said.