RIVERHEAD, N.Y. (PIX11) — The murder and child endangerment trial of former NYPD officer Michael Valva in the death of his son began Wednesday morning in criminal court on Long Island.

Valva is accused of fatally abusing his 8-year-old son Thomas. An autopsy revealed the elementary schooler froze to death.

On the morning of Jan. 17, 2020, police responded to a 911 call at the Valva home in Center Moriches. Michael Valva had placed the call and was performing CPR on the boy, who was later pronounced dead.

The police investigation revealed details, from Valva’s ex-wife as well as teachers and others, of alleged physical abuse and neglect by Valva and his then-fiancée, Angela Pollina.

In court on Wednesday, prosecutors opened the trial by stating Thomas had been forced for months to live in the family’s garage, which had registered a temperature of 19 degrees at the time he’d been found. Prosecutors also said teachers had reported that Thomas was consistently and severely underfed, and showed physical signs of abuse.

Valva faces one count of murder and four counts of child endangerment. Pollina also faces charges in the case but in a separate trial.