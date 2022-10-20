BALDWIN, NY (PIX11) — As prices soar due to inflation, the nation’s largest holiday gift program has announced a massive toy drive to kick off the holiday season. The program is expected to reach new records.

Members of the U.S. Marines gathered in Nassau County with County Executive Bruce Blakeman to kick off the holiday season with the 32nd annual Toys for Tots drive. Students from the Barack Obama elementary school in Hempstead were the guests of honors.

Toys for Tots co-Chairman Sean Acosta said that because of inflation, people who were able to donate last year might need donations themselves this year. As families face economic hardships, the foundation is expecting a record turnout with a goal of 750,000 toys this year.

“I think we’re going to have to collect more toys than we did last year,” Acosta said.

Toys for Tots is accepting donations through December.