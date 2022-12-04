NASSAU COUNTY (PIX11) — A notorious serial killer is set to appear in court in Nassau County on Monday morning, reportedly to admit to the murders of five women, sources told Newsday.

A spokesperson for the Nassau County District Attorney’s Office would not confirm that Richard Cottingham was expected to make guilty pleas in five cases. Later on Sunday, a spokesperson said Cottingham would be appearing in connection with a February 1968 homicide. Cottingham, who’s known as the Torso Killer because he dismembered his victims, is already behind bars in New Jersey.

He’s been convicted for a number of murders in New Jersey and in New York. Cottingham has claimed he’s responsible for up to 100 homicides, but he’s only been officially linked to around a dozen cases.

Cottingham is expected to plead guilty Monday in the death of Diane Cusick, according to Newsday. Cusick, 23, was found duct-taped in the back seat of her car at the Green Acres Mall more than 50 years ago.