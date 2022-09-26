MATTITUCK, N.Y. (PIX11) — The National Weather Service on Monday confirmed a tornado touched down on Long Island during severe storms that swept the area Sunday night.

In coordination with Suffolk County Fire Rescue and Emergency Services, the agency surveyed the damage in Mattituck following the storm. Located on the island’s North Fork, Mattituck is nearly 84 miles from New York City.

The storm produced an EF-0 tornado with estimated wind speeds of up to 85 mph, according to the NWS. The tornado touched down around 11:17 p.m. and dissipated around 11:20 p.m., leaving a trail of destruction for just over 2 miles.

The National Weather Service was expected to release additional details in the coming days. The agency asked for anyone who saw damage from the storms to reach out to them with the location, approximate time, and damage extent.