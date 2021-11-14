Tornado touched down in Nassau County

NASSAU COUNTY — A tornado touched down in several locations in Nassau County on Saturday, National Weather Service officials said.

It first touched down in Woodmere, where several trees and power lines were downed. It lifted and traveled northeast toward Hempstead, Uniondale and Levittown. It touched down again in Uniondale and tore the roof off a building. The roof landed on a nearby house. Debris, including shingles, insulation and siding, was thrown into the next block.

Significant damage was also reported in Levittown, where a tree fell onto a house.

The tornado was considered an EF-0 tornado with winds of 65 to 85 mph.

Levittown resident Ed Warch, whose neighbor’s home fell victim to a decades-old oak tree, said he was “stunned” by the destruction.

Elsewhere in the town, residents said they watched a tornado touch down in the streets. According to those residents, the twister decimated power lines and shook homes.

Carol Nelson says she waited out the storm from inside her home.

“I look out and see the wind is picking up and just at that minute as I pull down the shade I swear the stuff that was blowing in the street unbelievable,” said Nelson.

Nelson can’t believe the intensity of what touched down in her neighborhood.

She may have been spared of any major damage but across the street on Clover Lane, neighbors said renovators working on a home escaped just moments before a massive tree toppled onto the roof.

Around the corner, on Cornflower Road, another massive tree fell over on a family’s home.

PSEG reported more than 12,000 power outages across the Island.

“I think we all were lucky that someone wasn’t killed or hurt,” said Nelson.