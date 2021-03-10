Toddler killed, child hurt in Suffolk County house fire: police

A Long Island girl just shy of 2 years old was killed in a house fire overnight on Long Island, police in Suffolk County said Wednesday morning.

Police and firefighters responded just after 3 a.m. after a 911 caller reported a fire at a home on Maple Lane in Gordon Heights, authorities said.

According to police, nine members of an extended family were inside the residence at the time of the fire.

After the fire was put out, a 23-month-old girl was found inside the home. She was pronounced dead at the scene, officials said.

Three other family members, including a 4-year-old boy, as well as a man, 57, and woman, 34, were taken to an area hospital for treatment of minor injuries, police said.

A member of the Medford Fire Department was also hospitalized for minor injuries.

The five other family members were unharmed in the blaze, officials said.

According to police, a preliminary investigation determined the cause of the fire to be non-criminal in nature.