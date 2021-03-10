Toddler killed, child hurt in Suffolk County house fire: police

Long Island

by:

Posted: / Updated:
Suffolk County Police car

File photo: Suffolk County Police cruiser.

A Long Island girl just shy of 2 years old was killed in a house fire overnight on Long Island, police in Suffolk County said Wednesday morning.

Police and firefighters responded just after 3 a.m. after a 911 caller reported a fire at a home on Maple Lane in Gordon Heights, authorities said.

According to police, nine members of an extended family were inside the residence at the time of the fire.

After the fire was put out, a 23-month-old girl was found inside the home. She was pronounced dead at the scene, officials said.

Three other family members, including a 4-year-old boy, as well as a man, 57, and woman, 34, were taken to an area hospital for treatment of minor injuries, police said.

A member of the Medford Fire Department was also hospitalized for minor injuries.

The five other family members were unharmed in the blaze, officials said.

According to police, a preliminary investigation determined the cause of the fire to be non-criminal in nature.

Share this story

Long Island Videos

LIRR reverses schedule changes after riders, Gov. Cuomo express disatisfaction

LIRR reversing course on changes after pushback

Long Island doctor charged with murder in 5 opioid deaths

2 Long Island cops suspended for kicking handcuffed man: officials

More Long Island

Trending Stories

Connect with PIX11 Online

Connect with PIX11 Online

Don't Miss

Latest Video

Cooler Wednesday but spring-like stretch continues

House plans to pass $1.9T relief bill

New Yorkers 60 and older can get COVID-19 vaccine this week: Cuomo

LIRR reverses schedule changes after riders, Gov. Cuomo express disatisfaction

6th woman complains of Cuomo misconduct: Report

Search on for missing Brooklyn woman

New York expands vaccine eligibility

New ranked choice voting system raises concerns

Relief comes for taxi medallion owners, but is it enough?

@PIX11News on Twitter