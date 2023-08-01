SUFFOLK COUNTY, N.Y. (PIX11) – A toddler on Long Island died after her grandmother accidentally left her alone in a hot vehicle for several hours, police said.

A 54-year-old Greenlawn woman forgot to drop off her 14-month-old granddaughter at day care and then went to work on July 31, according to the Suffolk County Police Department. The toddler sat in a car seat in the back of an SUV for about eight hours, police said.

When the grandmother went to pick up the child at the day care in Smithtown, she realized she had left the girl in the vehicle, according to police.

The toddler was transported to a hospital in Smithtown and pronounced dead, police said.

