HUNTINGTON STATION, NY (PIX11) — Police found three people — two men and a woman —stuck inside a hole in Huntington Station on Thursday morning, officials said.

Officers arrived to the West 10th Street hole near Fourth Avenue around 6 a.m. One officer, helped by a witness on scene, pulled one person to safety, police said.

A second officer got a ladder from a neighbor. They placed it in the hole, which was about six feet wide by six feet deep, allowing the other two stuck people to climb out.

The woman, who’s around 70, and one of the men, who’s around 60, were taken to a hospital for evaluation, officials said. The other man, who’s also around 60, was not injured.

The Town of Huntington Building Inspector was called figure out what caused the hole.