COMMACK, N.Y. (PIX11) — Police are asking for the public’s help finding a thief who swiped 60 pairs of jeans from an Old Navy store on Long Island, releasing a photo of the suspect early Monday.

On Nov. 1, 2022, the man grabbed five dozen pairs of jeans at the store on Jericho Turnpike near Calvert Avenue in Commack, then left without paying, police said.

The pilfered pants are cumulatively valued at approximately $1,650, according to authorities.

Investigators on Monday released a surveillance image of the suspect — wearing what appears to be a denim jacket — and asked anyone with information to get in touch.

