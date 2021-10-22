The Milleridge Inn on Long Island becomes haunted house this Halloween

JERICHO, N.Y.  — For some, a trip to a haunted house is a Halloween tradition, and the historic Milleridge Inn in Jericho, Long Island is outfitted with some of the scariest skeletons, ghouls, goblins and other creatures of the night in its Haunted House of Horrors.

The restaurant and colonial village dates back to the 1600s. During the Revolutionary War, it was used to “quarter” or house Hessian and British soldiers who battled the colonial army.  Today, The Milleridge Inn is owned by Dover Group President and proprietor Butch Yamali. 

With Halloween just days away, one of Long Island’s famous landmarks is completely decked out with the scariest monsters and creepy critters. 

Visitors can pumpkin patch and take a spooky train ride right through the village. There’s also a chilling corn maze, inflatable axe throwing and other spine-tingling attractions. 

Of course, there’s also thousands of pounds of candy corn and other treats for all the kids and families.  

Milleridge Halloween Village is open Fridays through Sundays every week in October.  For hours and reservations go to www.MILLERIDGEINN.COM

