MANORVILLE, Long Island (PIX11) — Wednesday, July 26, marked exactly 20 years since the headless body of Jessica Taylor, a 20-year-old escort working out of New York City—was discovered in the Manorville woods of Long Island with her hands cut off.

She was the second victim of an unknown killer to be brutally dismembered and tied up extremely cruelly.

Valerie Mack, a sex worker from New Jersey and Philadelphia, was found dead similarly in 2000.

“Their leg area was bound in a ball,” one former investigator told PIX11 News. “You’d have to be a hunter to do something like that.”

Mack, who wasn’t identified for twenty years, and Taylor were later tied to the Gilgo Beach serial killer case when their skulls and hands were found along Ocean Parkway, 40 miles west, during a police search in the spring of 2011.

Several “persons of interest” have come up during the lengthy investigation, and a new name has emerged with the arrest of Manhattan architect Rex Heuermann in connection with the murders of the Gilgo Four—escorts who were bound in burlap when they were discovered in December 2010 in the brush off Ocean Parkway. Heuermann is formally charged with three of these killings and remains the prime suspect in the fourth.

Close Thanks for signing up! Watch for us in your inbox.

Police said the bodies of Heuermann’s alleged victims: Melissa Barthelemy, Megan Waterman, and Amber Costello were intact. They were wrapped in burlap, with one piece of hair found on Waterman’s body a DNA match for Heuermann, according to the Suffolk County District Attorney, Ray Tierney. Lab experts are doing additional testing on hair found on a belt on the body of Maureen Brainard-Barnes, an escort who disappeared in 2007.

Investigators have also looked at former Manorville carpenter John Bittrolff in connection with the murders of Valerie Mack and Jessica Taylor since he lived only three miles from where their bodies were discovered.

Bittrolff was sentenced to 50 years to life in prison in 2017 for killing two sex workers in the early 1990s. The victims, Rita Tangredi and Colleen McNamee were discovered two months apart, not very far from Bittrolff’s home. The married dad was also tied to the murder of a third sex worker. All three victims had been posed in a sexual position and were missing their left shoe.

When we asked another law enforcement source about Bittrolff and the Manorville victims connected to Gilgo, we received this response:

“We’re looking at him very closely, but we’re not ruling out Heuermann,” said a law enforcement source.

The Suffolk County District Attorney and Police Commissioner revealed on July 14 that Heuermann, a married father of two from Massapequa Park, used online services to meet escorts and hooked up with some of them in Manhattan, where he worked.

The camouflage burlap found on three of the Gilgo Four is commonly used in duck hunting.

There have been reports that both Bittrolff and Heuermann hunted animals.

Heuermann has pleaded not guilty to killing the three women he’s charged with murdering.

Bittrolff appealed his conviction.