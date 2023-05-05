JERICHO, N.Y. (PIX11) – One of the teenage boys killed in a Long Island car crash involving an alleged drunk driver was a highly-ranked tennis player who performed the coin toss at the 2021 US Open final.

Drew Hassenbein and Ethan Falkowitz, both 14 years old, were killed when the car they were riding in was struck by an alleged drunk driver traveling on the wrong side of the road in Jericho Wednesday night, according to police.

Hassenbein and Falkowitz were both talented tennis players who played on the Roslyn High School tennis team on Long Island. Hassenbein was a nationally-ranked youth player, according to TennisUpToDate.com.

“Drew and Ethan were the best of us,” the Roslyn High School tennis team posted on Instagram. “They had the biggest hearts and the most contagious smiles. They were outstanding tennis players with the brightest futures. We will forever miss their laughter and company. They were our family.”

In 2021, Hassenbein had the honor of performing the coin toss before the US Open final match between Novak Djokovic and Daniil Medvedev. USTA Eastern shared a photo of the coin toss on Facebook in 2021. Another USTA photo showed Hassenbein posing for a picture with Djokovic, Medvedev and tennis legend Stan Smith.

Hassenbein and Falkowitz were on their way home from a team dinner with other teenagers when the crash occurred, according to the Roslyn High School tennis team. Two other boys, ages 16 and 17, were hospitalized with internal injuries, police said.

The alleged drunk driver, 34-year-old Amandeep Singh, was arrested and charged with aggravated vehicular homicide, vehicular manslaughter, manslaughter, leaving the scene of an auto accident with a fatality, DWI, and assault, officials said.

Police said Singh was so drunk, he told officers he thought he was in New Jersey. He was arraigned in court in Nassau County on Thursday.

A line wrapped outside the court in a show of support for the teenagers and their families who were left devastated.

“Ethan was a really nice person,” one of his friends outside the court told PIX11 News. “He was really sweet. He was really a unique person. He was really nice and everybody loved him. He was really fun to be around. I felt like it was important to be here and support his family because it’s so sad. I’m really upset that he’s gone.”

PIX11’s Kala Rama contributed to this report.