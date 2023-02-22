LONG ISLAND, N.Y. (PIX11) — A group of teens allegedly ran through the fence of a Long Island home on Monday as part of a TikTok challenge called “The Kool-Aid Man,” authorities said on Tuesday.

The six suspects, who range in age from 12 to 18 years old, were arrested and charged with criminal mischief after they were caught on surveillance video kicking down several sections of the fence at the home on Cobblestone Court in Centereach, police said.

The homeowner heard a commotion at around 1 a.m. and the boys went back to the house just after 4 a.m., police said. Officers found the group about 15 minutes later in a black car on Hammond Road.

Investigators believe some of the suspects are involved in at least two other similar incidents in Centereach and Selden. Those investigations are ongoing.

The suspects were given appearance tickets in Family Court and are scheduled to be arraigned on March 6, officials said.

Anyone who may be a victim of the challenge is asked to call the Suffolk County Police Department at 631-854-8652.