NORTH BAY SHORE, Long Island (PIX11) — A teenager was shot on Long Island Sunday, according to police.

A 17-year-old boy was with a friend around Pince Acres Boulevard and Benton Place when they were both shot around 12 a.m., according to police. Officials said the teen was hit twice and taken to the hospital for non-life-threatening injuries. A bullet grazed the second individual but police said they refused medical attention.

The investigation is ongoing.