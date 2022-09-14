HEMPSTEAD, NY (PIX11) — A 19-year-old was shot and killed just outside the entrance to a Hempstead McDonald’s on Wednesday, police said.
Officers rushed to the Peninsula Boulevard restaurant after 911 calls around 3:50 p.m.. When they got there, they found the body of the 19-year-old victim. He was shot multiple times, police said.
“He was just hanging around the parking area and these individuals came up behind him and started shooting,” a police spokesperson said.
Investigators believe the teen killed was the victim of a targeted shooting.
A car was also hit by a gunshot, police said.
The teenage victim has not yet been identified.
This is a developing story. Check back for updates.