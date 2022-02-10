Teen shot in chest while driving on Long Island highway: police

NORTH BABYLON, L.I. (PIX11) — A teenage driver was rushed to the hospital in critical condition late Wednesday night after being shot while driving on a Long Island highway, according to Suffolk County police.

Authorities said the 17-year-old boy was driving a Honda CRV eastbound in the center lane of the Sunrise Highway, east of Exit 39 in North Babylon, around 10:10 p.m. Suddenly, gunfire erupted from the passenger side of a black vehicle passing the teen on the left.

The teen was struck in the chest by several gunshots fired at him, police said. The victim’s Honda then struck the rear of another vehicle on the highway before crashing into the center median and coming to a stop.

The teen was able to call 911 to report the shooting, according to officials. He was transported to a nearby hospital, where he was listed in critical condition, police said early Thursday. No other injuries were reported.

No arrests had been made, as of Thursday morning.

Anyone with information is asked to call the First Squad at 631-854-8152 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-220-TIPS. All calls will remain confidential.

