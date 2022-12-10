SUFFOLK COUNTY, N.Y. (PIX11) — A teenager has been arrested for intentionally running over two teens on Friday, according to police.

The 16-year-old was driving his Honda Civic on Third Avenue around 2 p.m. Police said the teen saw two people he argued with, and the driver drove around the block, running down the two other 16-year-olds. The driver then hit another car, and the Honda stopped when it hit a telephone pole.

All three teens were taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries, while the other driver was hot hurt.

The teen was arrested on two counts of assault in the second degree.