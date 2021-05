A teenager from Kenya is on her way back home after the transformation of a lifetime on Long Island.

Saline Atieno suffered from a rare bacteria that was dangerous and facially disfiguring.

In 2012, Atieno came to Stony Brook for extensive treatment. After she went home, she suffered from recurring infections and scarring, so she returned to Long Island in 2019.

Now, after even more treatment and her own personal growth, she’s headed back to Kenya.