LONG ISLAND (PIX11)– A good Samaritan rescued a teen who accidentally drove her car into Patchogue Bay Tuesday night, officials said.

Mia Samolinski, 18, was driving a Subaru Outback in a parking lot off South Ocean Avenue, adjacent to Patchogue Bay, when she accidentally stepped on the gas instead of the brake and drove into the water at approximately 10:10 p.m., authorities said.

Anthiny Zhongor, 17, saw what happened at dove into the water to help. He opened the driver’s side door and pulled Samolinski from the car before helping her get to the dock, officials said.

Both teens were not injured.