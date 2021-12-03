14-year-old boy punches female officer in face on Long Island: police

EAST MEADOW, L.I. — A young teen on Long Island is facing multiple charges after he punched a police officer in the face while in custody Thursday night for another incident, local authorities said.

Nassau County police said two officers were guarding the 14-year-old around 8:30 p.m. while he was in custody for a previous incident.

The teen became unruly and began to fight with the officers, officials said.

The boy then punched a female officer in the face before being restrained, according to police.

The officer was treated at a local hospital for injuries, authorities said. The extent of those injuries was unclear.

According to police, the boy is now charged with assault and menacing

The teen was transported to the juvenile detention center in Westbury and was expected to go before a judge Friday morning, officials said.

