LYNBROOK, N.Y. (PIX11) — A 19-year-old man died after crashing his BMW into another vehicle early Tuesday on Long Island, authorities said.

The deadly collision happened shortly after midnight when the teen’s BMW slammed into a Nissan Pathfinder with two occupants near the intersection of Ocean Avenue and Peninsula Boulevard in Lynbrook, police said.

After crashing into the Nissan, the BMW then struck a Dodge Ram pickup truck stopped at a nearby light, police said.

The teen was transported to an area hospital, where he later died. His identity had not been released by police as of Tuesday morning. The drivers of the other vehicles, plus a passenger in the Nissan, were also hospitalized with what police described as minor injuries.

A police investigation into the crash is ongoing, according to police.