CALVERTON, N.Y. (PIX11) — A 15-year-old boy was killed in a shooting on Long Island Wednesday, police said.

The shooting happened on Hill Circle in Calverton at 3:55 p.m., according to the Suffolk County Police Department. The 15-year-old was shot during a dispute between two groups of teenagers, authorities said.

Police haven’t announced any arrests. Suffolk County Police Homicide Section detectives are investigating.

Additional information about the incident wasn’t immediately available.