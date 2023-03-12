PORT JEFFERSON STATION, N.Y. (PIX11) — A teenager was killed and five others were injured in a two-vehicle collision on Long Island Saturday, police said.

The crash happened in Port Jefferson Station at the intersection of Nesconset Highway and Woodhull Avenue around 9:30 p.m., according to the Suffolk County Police Department.

An 18-year-old was driving a 2019 Honda Accord eastbound on Nesconset Highway when he attempted to turn left onto Woodhull Avenue and was hit in the intersection by a westbound 2022 Ford Bronco, officials said.

Isaac Ruiz, a 16-year-old from Medford who was a backseat passenger in the Honda, was killed in the crash. The 19-year-old driver of the Ford, the driver of the Honda and three teenage passengers in the Honda were all hospitalized with non-life-threatening injuries, according to police.

Detectives are asking anyone with information on the crash to contact the Sixth Squad at 631-854-8652.