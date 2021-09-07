Teen killed, 2 teens critically hurt in crash on Long Island Expressway: police

MELVILLE, L.I. — A 19-year-old is dead and two other teens were hospitalized in critical condition after car collided with an SUV on the Long Island Expressway and then crashed in the woods late Monday night, police said.

Authorities said it happened just before 10 p.m. when 18-year-old Erick Alvarado, driving his Honda Civic eastbound on the highway, near Exit 49S in Melville, struck a Mazda SUV heading in the same direction.

The collision caused both vehicles to drive off the road and crash into the woods nearby, officials said.

A passenger in the teen’s car, later identified as 19-year-old Josue Melendez-Florez, of Hicksville, was rushed to an area hospital where he was pronounced dead, police said.

Two other teenage passengers in the car were rushed to area hospitals in critical condition. Officials identified the victims as Kevin Florez, 14, and Cristian Florez, 18, both also from Hicksville.

Alvarado, the driver of the Civic, was also hospitalized for treatment of non-life-threatening injuries, police said.

The 24-year-old driver of the Mazda SUV was also taken to the hospital with minor injuries, according to authorities.

Both vehicles were impounded for safety inspections and detectives asked anyone with information on the crash to contact Suffolk County Police’s Second Squad at (631) 854-8252.

