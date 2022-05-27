BROOKHAVEN, N.Y. (PIX11) — A high school student was charged on Thursday night with threatening a mass shooting in his school, according to Suffolk County District Attorney Raymond A. Tierney.

The 16-year-old student posted on his Instagram story, threatening to commit a mass shooting on Friday, officials said.

“We take these threats seriously and will devote our resources to ensuring the safety of our children,” Tierney said in a statement.

He said he would convene a school safety summit with parents, teachers, school officials and law enforcement to improve the community’s response to school safety threats.

The student was arrested at his home at around 7:45 p.m., according to police. Tierney said police searched the student’s home in Bellport and found no guns. The teenager was charged with making a terroristic threat and aggravated harassment. His arraignment is set for Friday in the Youth Part of First District Court in Central Islip.

The incident happened just a few days after a mass shooting in an elementary school in Texas, where 19 students and two teachers were killed.