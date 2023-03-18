BABYLON, Suffolk County (PIX11) — A teen is dead after an early morning car crash in Babylon on Saturday, according to police.

Police responded to a report of a car in the woods between exits 36 and 37 on the Southern State Parkway around 1:30 a.m. Police said the initial investigation showed a 16-year-old was driving a Nissan Altima heading west. The car left the road, hitting trees on the north shoulder.

The front passenger, 17, was pronounced dead at the scene, according to police. The driver was taken to the hospital in critical condition.

The New York State Police said the investigation is ongoing and asked witnesses to call (631) 756-3300.