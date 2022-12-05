HOLTSVILLE, NY (PIX11) — A 14-year-old student allegedly threatened to hurt or kill all the girls and LGBTQ students at a Long Island high school, police said Monday.

Officers in Suffolk County arrested the Eastern Suffolk BOCES Sequoya High School student on Monday. She’s been charged with aggravated harassment in the second degree as a hate crime, which is a felony, and making a threat of mass harm, which is a misdemeanor.

The teen allegedly threatened students at her Holtsville school on Thursday, police said. She’s accused of texting derogatory statements about LGBTQ individuals to another teen before making the threat.