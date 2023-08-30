People are seen at Field 3 at Robert Moses State Park in West Islip, N.Y., Tuesday, July 4, 2023. (James Carbone/Newsday via AP)

NEW YORK (PIX11) – Swimming has been suspended at ocean beaches in three state parks on Long Island due to flooding and rough surf conditions stemming from Hurricane Franklin, officials said Wednesday.

Swimming restrictions were put in place at Robert Moses, Hither Hills and Jones Beach state parks. The swimming restrictions were expected to remain in place as long as the unfavorable conditions continued.

High water levels caused flooding at the Jones Beach beachfront and created impassable areas at Robert Moses and Hither Hills, according to state officials.

“As peak hurricane season approaches, the safety of all New Yorkers remains my top priority,” Gov. Kathy Hochul said in a statement. “With tropical storms and hurricanes affecting our beaches on Long Island, we are taking proactive steps to protect New Yorkers, and I urge everyone to remain vigilant.”

Swimming remains available at Sunken Meadow and Wildwood state parks on Long Island Sound, which are not experiencing dangerous conditions from Hurricane Franklin, state officials said.

The outer bands of Hurricane Franklin hit Bermuda on Wednesday. The Category 2 storm was forecast to pass near the island in the north Atlantic Ocean, The Associated Press reported.

“Even if they are far away, hurricanes and tropical storms are powerful events that cause dangerous and unpredictable conditions at our swimming beaches,” New York State Parks Commissioner Erik Kulleseid said in a statement. “We urge all park visitors to take these events seriously and follow all direction of our lifeguards and park staff.”