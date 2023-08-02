LONG ISLAND, N.Y. (PIX11) — Swimming has been prohibited at Robert Moses State Park after a dead tiger shark washed ashore Wednesday morning, according to NYS Park officials.

The dead animal is believed to be at least 6 feet, officials said.

A school of fish was also spotted at a possible shark feeding at Field 5 at 11:15 a.m., officials said. Shortly after, a lifeguard may have seen a shark at Field 4.

Swimmers are not allowed in the water at both beaches, officials said.

Last month, there were at least three reported shark bites at Long Island beaches, including a teen surfer who was attacked in the waters off Kismet Beach at Fire Island. A 15-year-girl was also bitten at Robert Moses State Park.

Mira Wassef is a digital reporter who has covered news and sports in the New York City area for more than a decade. She joined PIX11 News in 2022. See more of her work here.