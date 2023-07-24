CEDARHURST, N.Y. (PIX11) – Swastikas were found scratched on playground equipment in a Cedarhurst park, the Nassau County Police Department said.

According to police, a man was walking through the park at 235 Cedarhurst Ave. Sunday when he spotted the etchings of three swastikas.

The investigation is ongoing.

Submit tips to police by calling Nassau County Crime Stoppers at 1-800-244-TIPS.

Erin Pflaumer is a digital content producer from Long Island who has covered both local and national news since 2018. She joined PIX11 in 2023.