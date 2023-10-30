WANTAGH, N.Y. (PIX11) — Police are searching for suspects who tried to lure two 12-year-old girls and a 7-year-old boy in separate incidents on Long Island over the weekend, authorities said Monday.

In the first incident, an Asian woman driving an older model SUV rolled down her window and honked at the 12-year-old girls walking near Beltagh Avenue and Holiday Park Drive in Wantagh at around 3:15 p.m. Saturday, according to police.

When the woman tried to talk to them, the frightened girls hid and called a parent, police said. The parent called the police.

On Sunday, a 7-year-old boy was on his front lawn when a woman tried to lure him away by promising him candy at around 3:35 p.m., according to the Nassau County Police Department. The child ran into the house and told his mother.

Police said a late-model gray Buick Enclave was parked nearby on Jerusalem Avenue and Whitehall Lane with a man in the driver’s seat. The driver took off after the encounter.

The man and woman are described as White and in their mid-40s, police said.

It was not immediately clear if the incidents were related. The investigation is ongoing.

Detectives request anyone with information regarding the above incidents to contact Nassau County Crime Stoppers at 1-800-244-TIPS or call 911. All callers will remain anonym

Mira Wassef is a digital reporter who has covered news and sports in the New York City area for more than a decade. She joined PIX11 News in 2022. See more of her work here.