GARDEN CITY, N.Y. (PIX11) — A verbal argument escalated Wednesday evening when two men fired toward a couple entering a Long Island mall, officials said.

A Nassau County Police Department official told PIX1 News the couple was entering into the Roosevelt Field mall’s Nordstrom store when they “exchanged words” with two men leaving the same store. The men then turned around, firing three shots toward the couple; neither of them were hit, but the store’s door was damaged.

The incident took place in between the department store and the parking garage. The suspects fled to a silver Mercedes-Benz that has New Jersey plates, police said.