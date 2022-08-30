Bronx resident Rahquan Brooks and two other suspects are accused of robbing a gas station on Long Island, police said. (Nassau County Police Department)

LONG ISLAND (PIX11) — Three suspects allegedly beat and robbed a worker at one of the two Long Island gas stations they targeted on Monday, officials said.

Rahquan Brooks, 18, and his two accomplices punched and kicked a male employee, 48, at a BP gas station on Plandome Road in Manhasset at around 5:30 a.m., police said. The suspects threatened the victim with a gun before beating him in the head and stomach.

The suspects made off with an undetermined amount of money and some of the victim’s belongings before fleeing the scene in a stolen Honda Civic, police said.

About 30 minutes earlier, the crew tried to rob a Shell gas station on Hillside Avenue in New Hyde Park. The suspects attempted to pull down the plexiglass barrier to get to the register, but the 35-year-old employee called the police and the robbers took off, officials said.

Brooks, of the Bronx, and a 16-year-old male were arrested and the third suspect remains at large, police said. Brooks and the unidentified juvenile were charged with robbery, attempted robbery, attempted burglary, and criminal possession of stolen property.