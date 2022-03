NEW HYDE PARK, N.Y. (PIX11) — Police are investigating a shooting on Long Island after a woman was shot inside of a parking garage.

The shooting happened about 4:30 p.m. underneath a medical office complex on Marcus Avenue, police said. They did not say how many shots were fired or what may have motivated the attack.

Sources told PIX11 News the suspect was still at large. There was no information on the victim’s condition.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.