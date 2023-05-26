Police are searching for a suspect wanted in connection with shooting a man to death in Mastic Beach on Saturday.

MASTIC BEACH, N.Y. (PIX11) — Police are searching for a suspect wanted in connection with shooting a man to death in Mastic Beach on Saturday.

Joseph Scalafani allegedly shot a man in a parking lot on Neighborhood Road around 2 a.m., according to police. The victim was pronounced dead at the scene.

Scalafani, 32, has been known to frequent Mastic, Mastic Beach, and Shirley, according to police.

Anyone with information about these incidents can contact Suffolk County Crime Stoppers to submit an anonymous tip by calling 1-800-220-TIPS, utilizing a mobile app which can be downloaded through the App Store or Google Play by searching P3 Tips, or online at www.P3Tips.com.