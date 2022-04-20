MASTIC BEACH, N.Y. (PIX11) — Two men burglarized a Long Island home Tuesday afternoon, and police said one of the suspects assaulted a resident there as well.

The suspects entered the Mastic Beach home at about 4 p.m. A woman was inside when they entered, and police said one of the men sexually and physically assaulted her. The pair left the house with cash and property.

Police said the victim suffered non-life-threatening injuries.

One suspect was wearing a dark sweatshirt and dark pans with a white stripe. The other was wearing a light sweatshirt and pants, police said. Video of the suspects walking through the residential area was shared by the Suffolk County Police Department on Youtube.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Special Victims Section at (631) 852-8791 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-220-TIPS. Suffolk County Crime Stoppers is offering a $2,500 Fast Cash reward for information leading to the arrest of the males involved. All calls will be kept confidential.